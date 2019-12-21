Little America: AppleTV+ Debuts a Trailer for the New Anthology Series

Apple TV+’s expanding its slate of new shows with the 2020 premiere of Little America. A trailer’s arrived for the anthology series which is, per Apple TV+, inspired by “true stories featured in Epic Magazine.”

Little America‘s eight episode first season is set to arrive on the subscription service on January 17, 2020.

The cast of Apple’s new series includes Zachary Quinto (the Star Trek film franchise), Haaz Sleiman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground), Shaun Toub (The Path to 9/11), Conphidance (I am My Own Mother), and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks).

Lee Eisenberg (The Office) writes, executive produces and serves as the showrunner. Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley), Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), Alan Yang (Master of None), Joshuah Bearman (Argo), Joshua Davis (Spare Parts), and Arthur Spector (The Shack) also executive produce. Executive producer Sian Heder (Tallulah, Orange Is the New Black) is co-showrunner.

The Plot:

Little America goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.