‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Adds Gina Torres as a Season Two Regular

Suits star Gina Torres has joined the cast of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season two. Torres signed on to play Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega in the dramatic series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear.

According to the official announcement, Captain Tommy Vega “was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform to raise her twin daughters. For eight years life was great, until Covid-19 changed her life. With her husband’s restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.”

“We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres,” said Minear. “I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly. Gina brings warmth, intelligence, and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up.”

Production is scheduled to begin on the new season later this fall in Los Angeles. Fox is targeting an early 2021 premiere for season two.

The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star includes Rob Lowe as Capt. Owen Strand, Liv Tyler as Capt. Michelle Blake, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain is Grace Ryder, Natacha Karam is Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith plays Paul Strickland, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez.

Murphy, Falchuk, Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, and Rob Lowe are the executive producers. Minear also serves as the showrunner.

9-1-1: Lone Star Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Nearly 20 years ago, Owen strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a firehouse in Austin experiences a tragedy of its own, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life.Once in Austin, Owen meets the brilliant and wry chief paramedic Michelle Blake, as well as police officer Carlos Reyes. He then begins to assemble his new team of diverse and qualified candidates for Firehouse 126, including Marjan Marwani, an adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter who also is a devout Muslim; Paul Strickland, a transgender male firefighter, who bravely decided to transition on the job in Chicago and has a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes; and rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez.

