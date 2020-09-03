‘Emergency Call’ Unscripted Series Spotlights 911 Call Takers

Stargirl‘s Luke Wilson hosts and executive produces ABC’s new unscripted series, Emergency Call, set to premiere on September 28, 2020. The new primetime series focuses on the men and women who handle 911 calls.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people,” said Luke Wilson. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”

Grant Kahler is the season one showrunner and executive produces the hour-long series. Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow also serve as executive producers. 8HOURS Television produces Emergency Call which is based on an original format by De Chinezen.

“An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. Emergency Call shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat.”

The Plot:

Emergency Call follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.







