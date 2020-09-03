Multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, and producer Blackbear announced he’s holding a virtual concert in celebration of his fifth studio album, everything means nothing, released August 21, 2020. The one of a kind livestream concert experience will take place from the iconic lobby of The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on October 21, 2020 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The concert will feature the singer’s hits including “hot girl bummer” and “do re mi,” as well as first-time performances from the new album which recently earned high praise from Billboard. “Blackbear continues to showcase his casually charming vocals… don’t be surprised when Everything Means Nothing… produces another hit or two,” stated Billboard’s Jason Lipshutz.

Tickets for the virtual concert are available now via the Spotify fan pre-sale, with general on-sale beginning September 9, 2020.

The news follows his performance with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs this past weekend where they teamed up to perform their smash hit, “My Ex’s Best Friend.” The track debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Rock Streaming Chart and MTV hailed the performance as, “Pop-punk explosion… [Blackbear] brought his signature panache.”

The just-released 12-track album features his hit anthems “queen of broken hearts,” which was recently introduced on pop radio and has already broken into the Top 40, as well as 2019’s “hot girl bummer” – the double-platinum-certified single that peaked at #2 on Top 40 Pop radio, #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and surpassed 1 billion global streams. That song marked his late-night TV performance debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Blackbear will be appearing on Most Requested Live’s “Ask Anything Chat” hosted by Romeo in September, answering questions submitted by fans.

everything means nothing Tracklist: