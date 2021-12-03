AMC+, Shudder, and Sundance Now just released a new promo video one month out from the third – and final – season premiere of A Discovery of Witches. The third season is now confirmed to premiere on Saturday, January 8, 2022 and will focus on what happens when Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) return to the current day after spending time in 1590 in order for Diana to learn how to use her powers.

The final season of the series is based on Deborah Harkness’s bestselling The Book of Life novel from the All Souls trilogy. In addition to Parker and Goode, season three stars Owen Teale as Peter Knox, Malin Buska as Satu, Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shepherd, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, and Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont. Trevor Eve plays Gerbert D’Aurillac, Gregg Chillin is Domenico, Adelle Leonce is Phoebe Taylor, Tanya Moodie plays Agatha Wilson, Daniel Ezra is Nathaniel Wilson, Steven Cree is Gallowglass, Jacob Ifan is Benjamin, Greg McHugh is Hamish, Olivier Huband is Fernando, and Paul Rhys is Andrew Hubbard.

The final season also features Parker Sawyers, Peter McDonald, Toby Regbo, and Ivanno Jeremiah.

A Look Back at Season 2, Courtesy of AMC:

The 10-part second season finds Diana (Palmer) and Matthew (Goode) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London. Here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Back in present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah (Kingston) and Em (Valarie Pettiford), must take shelter with notorious witch hunter Ysabeau de Clermont (Duncan) at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus (Bluemel) and Miriam (Hart) take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel (Ezra) and Sophie (Aisling Loftus), whose pregnancy is advancing. And Gerbert (Eve), Knox (Teale), Satu (Buska) and Domenico (Chillin) are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them.







