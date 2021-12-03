First Look: ‘1883’ Official Trailer and Season 1 Photos

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan delves into the history of the Dutton family with the new series, 1883. The first full trailer reveals 1883 will be considerably more action-heavy than Yellowstone and will follow the family as they struggle to find a place to call home.

In addition to dropping the two-minute trailer, Paramount+ released seven new photos from the first season.

Grammy Award-winning couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton. (McGraw’s character was introduced in a flashback during Yellowstone season four episode one.) Oscar nominee Sam Elliott plays Shea Brennan, “a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools.”

The season one cast also includes Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, and Eric Nelsen. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari serve as executive producers on the MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios production.

Paramount+ has set a December 19, 2021 premiere date for the Yellowstone prequel.

The Plot:

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.