FX has set a September 25, 2020 premiere date for the five-part docuseries A Wilderness of Error. The series is based on Oscar winner Errol Morris’ bestselling book and focuses on the Jeffrey MacDonald murder case. In August 1979, MacDonald was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his two-year-old daughter Kristen and second-degree murder in the deaths of his five-year-old daughter Kimberley and pregnant wife Colette.

Episodes one, two, and three will air back-to-back-to-back on Friday, September 25th beginning at 8pm ET/PT. Episodes four and five will air on October 2nd. Each episode will premiere on FX and then air the following day on Hulu.

Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling, Emmy Award winner Jason Blum, Michael Jackson, Rachael Horovitz, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, and Jessica Grimshaw executive produce. In addition, Smerling directed the docuseries. A Wilderness of Error is a Blumhouse, UCP, and Truth Media production.

Smerling and Sony Music Entertainment will be hosting “Morally (In)Defensible,” a companion podcast focusing on journalist/author Joe McGinniss and his bestseller Fatal Vision. The podcast will air prior to the docuseries.

Details on A Wilderness of Error, Courtesy of FX:

“When Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family, a storm of swirling narratives challenges our very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.”