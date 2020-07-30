‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 11 Plot, Photos and Trailer

There are only two new episodes left of ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. Season seven episode 11 – the penultimate episode – arrives on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. The special two-hour season/series finale follows on Wedneday, August 12th at 9pm ET/PT.

Episode 11, “Brand New Day,” was directed by Keith Potter from a script by Chris Freyer. The episode’s guest stars include Joel Stoffer, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, and Enver Gjokaj.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

“Brand New Day” Plot: With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world.







The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.