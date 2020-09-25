The first photos have arrived from two-time Oscar winner George Clooney’s new film, The Midnight Sky. The dramatic thriller is directed by Clooney and is based on the book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

Netflix is targeting a December 2020 awards season release.

Mark L. Smith adapted the drama which stars Clooney along with Felicity Jones (On the Basis of Sex), David Oyelowo (Don’t Let Go), Tiffany Boone (Hunters), Demián Bichir (The Bridge), Kyle Chandler (Catch-22), and newcomer Caoilinn Springall. Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts produced, with Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, and Greg Baxter executive producing.

George Clooney previously directed 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2005’s Good Night, and Good Luck, 2011’s The Ides of March, 2014’s The Monuments Men, and 2017’s Suburbicon. Clooney has earned eight Oscar nominations – four in acting categories, two in writing, one for Best Director, and one for Best Picture. He took home wins in the Best Picture (Argo) and Best Supporting Actor (Syriana) categories.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.