ABC Announces 2020 Fall Premiere Dates for Its Scripted Comedy Series

ABC’s set the premiere dates for new seasons of four half-hour comedies: The Goldbergs, The Conners, black-ish, and American Housewife. Three of the four shows that make up ABC’s two-hour Wednesday comedy block will debut on October 21, 2020. American Housewife joins the block on October 28th.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

ABC will announce the premiere dates of their primetime dramas at a later date.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. – The Goldbergs (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9:00-9:30 p.m. – The Conners

9:30-10:00 p.m. – black-ish

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. – American Housewife

THE GOLDBERGS (SEASON 8)

Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family, the Goldbergs, proves that life will be sweet. The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Al “Pops” Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

THE CONNERS (SEASON 3)

The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

BLACK-ISH (SEASON 7)

ABC’s Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series black-ish takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, “black-ish” will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (SEASON 5)

American Housewife follows Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raising her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children don’t end up like everyone else. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.

American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto and Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto.







