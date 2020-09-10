Jessica Chastain is Set to Star as Tammy Wynette in ‘George & Tammy’ Limited Series

Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (The Help, Zero Dark Thirty) is confirmed to star in Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network’s George & Tammy. Chastain will also serve as an executive producer on the limited series that focuses on Country music icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Dead to Me‘s Abe Sylvia created the series and also executive produces along with Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and writer Bryan Goluboff.

“I am humbled to bring this incredible story to life with the breadth it deserves and that the Charter platforms allow,” said Abe Sylvia. “Tammy Wynette is an American icon, and I can think of no one better to illuminate the woman behind the legend than Jessica Chastain. After having the honor of penning The Eyes of Tammy Faye for Freckle Films and Searchlight, I so look forward to another collaboration with her. This has indeed been a passion project for Andrew, Josh and me – and we are so grateful to our partners Katherine Pope, Keith Cox and David Glasser for tirelessly championing our labor of love.”

The limited series is based on Georgette Jones’ book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George. Spectrum Originals and ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Studios are producing. 101 Studios, Mad Chance, Josh Brolin Productions and Freckle Films are executive producing.

“I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It’s an honor to work with this dream team — all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network — we can’t wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers.”

George & Tammy will premiere on Spectrum and then nine months later will be available on ViacomCBS’s forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.

“I’ve been a massive fan of George & Tammy’s iconic music since I was a kid, leading me to chase this incredible script by Abe for years,” said Keith Cox, President of ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Studios. “It’s a dream come true to have Jessica at the forefront of the complex tale behind Tammy Wynette. We are thrilled to share this series about two legends with the world on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.”







