‘Go-Big Show’ Competition Series Gets a Full Season Order from TBS

TBS’ upcoming talent competition series Go-Big Show has earned a full season order prior to its season one premiere. The one-hour series features celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody, and is hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer.

Production is currently underway on the extreme competition series’ 10-episode first season. The series is filming at the Macon Coliseum in Macon, GA under strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. According to TBS, the Go-Big Show gang are isolating together and will continue to do so until production wraps up.

“Go-Big Show celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent.”

Matador Content and Propagate are producing the series, with Snoop Dogg, Bert Kreischer, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, Greg Lipstone, and Ted Chung executive producing. Conrad Green is the showrunner and also executive produces.

“We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Go-Big Show not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.”

TBS is expecting to add the competition series to its primetime lineup in 2021.

The Plot:

Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. Featuring monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats, the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

While the 7,000 seats within the arena will remain empty during tapings, the show’s lively indoor festivities will extend outdoors to TV’s first-ever, interactive drive-in audience. Spectators will cheer for their favorite competitors in real-time during a socially-distanced tailgate party just outside the venue which follows Macon-Bibb County Commission’s Covid-safety mandates.







