NBC’s adding the drama Queens and the new version of the half-hour comedy The Wonder Years to their fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup. The network also confirmed the final season of black-ish, limited series Women of the Movement, and the new comedies Abbott Elementary and Maggie will debut as part of the midseason schedule.

“We are proud to continue to deliver highly entertaining, culturally relevant and powerful stories that further drive our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. “We’ve also made it a priority to be intentionally inclusive across all of our content, and we’re excited to introduce our audience to the rich new characters, bold stories and strong ensemble casts featured in our upcoming programming slate.”

NBC hasn’t confirmed any fall premiere dates.

ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m. – The Good Doctor

TUESDAY 8:00 p.m. – The Bachelorette

10:00 p.m. – Queens

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. – The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m. – The Wonder Years

9:00 p.m. – The Conners

9:30 p.m. – Home Economics (new time)

10:00 p.m. – A Million Little Things

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. – Station 19

9:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 p.m. – Big Sky (new day)

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. – Shark Tank

9:00 p.m. – 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

8:00 p.m. – Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new day)

9:00 p.m. – Supermarket Sweep (new time)

10:00 p.m. – The Rookie

THE WONDER YEARS Details: Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Queens Season 1 Description: Estranged and out-of-touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Queens stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.







