Hulu’s just given a straight-to-series order to the limited series Immigrant, based on the life of the man who founded Chippendales. The limited series was created by Robert Siegel and will star Kumail Nanjiani.

The eight-episode series is written by Robert Siegel, Rajiv Joseph, and Mehar Sethi, with Siegel, Nanjiani, Joseph, Sethi, Dylan Sellers, and Emily V. Gordon executive producing.

Hulu released the following description of the series produced by 20th Television:

“Immigrant is the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.”

In addition to the Immigrant announcement, Hulu’s confirmed premiere dates for Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building. Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, will premiere on August 18, 2021. The comic murder mystery Only Murders in the Building will arrive on August 31st.

Nine Perfect Strangers stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving. Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto also star in the eight-episode limited series adapted by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, with Martin and Hoffman writing and serving as executive producers. Steve Martin also stars alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. Additionally, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

The Nine Perfect Strangers Plot:

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Details on Only Murders in the Building:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.







