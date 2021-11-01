ABC Announces 2021 Midseason Premiere Dates

ABC’s set the 2021-2022 midseason premiere dates for The Bachelor, The Chase, and the final season of the award-winning comedy black-ish. The network also confirmed launch dates for the Women of the Movement limited series as well as the first seasons of the family drama Promised Land and the workplace comedy Abbott Elementary.

ABC also announced the winter return dates for the current seasons of Queens, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, and Home Economics.

In addition to premiere date confirmations, the network released details on the three new series debuting this winter.

Midseason Premiere Dates:

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

9:30-10:00 p.m. – Abbott Elementary (early series premiere)

8:00-10:01 p.m. – The Bachelor

9:00-9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. – black-ish

10:00-11:00 p.m. – Queens

8:00-8:30 p.m. – The Goldbergs

8:30-9:00 p.m. – The Wonder Years

9:00-9:31 p.m. – The Conners

9:31-10:00 p.m. – Home Economics

10:00-11:00 p.m. – The Chase

8:00-10:00 p.m. – Women of the Movement (series premiere)

10:01-11:00 p.m. – Promised Land (series premiere)

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (Series Premiere) – TUESDAY, DEC. 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m.) and TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m.)

From creator, executive producer and star Quinta Brunson, and executive producers Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker, comes Abbott Elementary, a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT (Series Premiere) – THURSDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m.)

This six-episode series to be aired in three parts is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.

The limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

PROMISED LAND (Series Premiere) – MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m.)

Promised Land” is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Promised Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.

The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez and Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.








