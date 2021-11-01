‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 6 Photos, Promo, Cast and Plot

Jenna Dewan continues her guest starring role as Bailey Nune on ABC’s The Rookie season four episode six. Directed by Chi-yoon Chung from a script by Bill Rinier and Natalie Callaghan, episode six – “Poetic Justice” – will air on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Additional guest stars include Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Peter Onorati as Officer Jerry McGrady, and Roland Buck III as Spike.

“Poetic Justice” Plot: Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt. Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him.

Mekia Cox, Nathan Fillion, and Melissa O’Neil in season 4 episode 6 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Richard T Jones and Tru Valentino in the “Poetic Justice” episode (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Mekia Cox and Melissa O’Neil in season 4 episode 6 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Jenna Dewan in season 4 episode 6 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Nathan Fillion, Melissa O’Neil, and Mekia Cox in season 4 episode 6 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Eric Winter and Peter Onorati in season 4 episode 6 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Aaron Coleman, Richard T. Jones, Tru Valentino, and Sharon Omi in season 4 episode 6 (ABC/Raymond Liu)



