‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Unveils an Official Trailer and New Poster

The official trailer for Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett begins with Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, declaring he’s not a bounty hunter. He goes on to explain his approach to ruling in contrast to Jabba the Hutt’s. “Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect,” says Boba Fett.

The trailer also features Fennec Shand and Boba Fett meeting with Jabba’s captains and proposing a deal that avoids conflict and makes them all rich.

In addition to Temuera Morrison in the starring role, the cast of The Book of Boba Fett includes Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. John Bartnicki serves as a producer, John Hampian is co-producer, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are on board as co-executive producers.

Disney+ has set a December 29, 2021 for the launch of the new Star Wars series from Lucasfilm.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season two finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.