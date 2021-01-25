ABC’s confirmed the premiere dates for two new scripted series – Home Economics and Rebel – as well as the new unscripted series, Pooch Perfect. The new additions to ABC’s primetime lineup with debut in March and April.

In addition to announcing the premiere dates, ABC released detailed descriptions of the three new series. The network also announced new episodes of Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and A Million Little Things will return to continue their current seasons on Thursday, March 11th. Plus, A Million Little Things will settle into a new Wednesday timeslot on April 7th.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Station 19” (new return date)

9:00-10:01 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy” (new return date)

10:01-11:00 p.m. – “A Million Little Things” (new return date)

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Pooch Perfect” (series premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. – “Home Economics” (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “A Million Little Things” (new day)

10:01-11:00 p.m. – “Rebel” (series premiere)

POOCH PERFECT (SERIES PREMIERE) – TUESDAY, MARCH 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, Pooch Perfect is a dog grooming competition series. The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Each week on Pooch Perfect, teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk. The trio of all-star celebrity judges – Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris – will be tasked with voting on the incredible creations and ultimately force one team back to the doghouse every week. It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted Pooch Perfect first place trophy.

HOME ECONOMICS (SERIES PREMIERE) – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

REBEL (SERIES PREMIERE) – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m.)

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The series stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lana, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke, and Andy Garcia as Cruz.







