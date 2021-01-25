BTS Announce ‘BE (Essential Edition)’ Release Date and Track List

Grammy-nominated band BTS is set to release their BE (Essential Edition) album on February 19, 2021. The news broke on January 24th via Weverse. Pre-orders began on January 25, 2021.

In support of the announcement of the upcoming BE (Essential Edition) release, BTS’ label – Big Hit Entertainment – issued a statement on Weverse giving fans a brief description of the album:

“No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards—at every milestone were the resonance and passion of the fans of BTS for the thoughts, feelings and inner reflections contained in their music. With BE (Essential Edition), we hope to show the deepest of appreciation to all fans who have stood by BTS in the making of history. We hope that BTS together with all fans will continue on their remarkable journey in 2021. We ask for your continued love and interest for BE (Essential Edition).”

The album contains the eight tracks that were previously included in the Deluxe edition: lead single “Life Goes On,” “Fly to My Room,” “Blue & Grey,” “Skit,” “Telepathy,” “Dis-ease,” “Stay” and “Dynamite”. Several components of the album will be different from the previous record, and BTS’ surprise gifts for fans will be unveiled one by one before the album’s release on February 19th. Unfortunately, due to Billboard chart rules, this special gift will not be available to US fans.

BTS has somehow managed to thrive in 2020 during the COVID-19 global pandemic while the music industry has taken a hard hit. They were named People Magazine‘s “Artist of the Year” and have been deemed as the new face of pop after a record-breaking year.

The group is nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ at the 63rd Grammy Awards. The 2021 nomination marks the popular K-pop band’s first Grammy nomination and they shared their excitement via Twitter when it was announced by tweeting a video of four of the members – RM, Jungkook, V, and Jimin’s – reacting to the news.

The Grammys were scheduled to take place on January 31 however executive producer Ben Winston stated on January 5th that “after discussions with health experts the 63rd Grammy Awards will be rescheduled for March 14, 2021.”









