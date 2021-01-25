‘Weakest Link’ Game Show with Jane Lynch is Renewed for Season 2

Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night) is set to return as both host and executive producer on season two of Weakest Link. NBC’s revival of the popular game show kicked off season one on September 29, 2020 and ranked second in viewers among broadcast alternative series airing in fall 2020.

According to NBC, season one is averaging 5.6 million viewers. New episodes air on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT.

“Audiences have clearly embraced this smart, fun and completely addicting show, and it’s been a great addition to the NBC lineup,” stated Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Jane, our friends at BBC Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio and everyone who has been instrumental in keeping the DNA of the original format intact while simultaneously adding new flourishes that make it as relevant and popular as ever.”

“I’m thrilled that Weakest Link will return for another season,” said Lynch. “It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brainpower of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say ‘You are the weakest link. Goodbye.’ several times an episode.”

Casting is now underway for the 13-episode second season set to begin production later this year. Trivia fans 18 years or older can apply at theweakestlinkcasting.com.

“As the fastest and fiercest game show on TV, Weakest Link has been immortalized in pop culture,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. “The format has proven longevity, attracting global audiences for the past two decades and we’re thrilled to celebrate its latest success in the U.S. Our Los Angeles production arm is excited to partner with NBC on a second season of the series with Jane Lynch, whose quick wit, humor and shrewdness are captivating.”

Weakest Link Description, Courtesy of NBC:

The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link” remaining.

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”







