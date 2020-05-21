The official trailer for Netflix’s Queer Eye season five features a new song by singer-songwriter Vincint written specifically for the show’s upcoming season. Season five is set in Vincint’s hometown of Philadelphia and will premiere on Friday, June 5, 2020.

“It was an honor to write ‘Be Me” for Queer Eye Season 5,” said Vincint. “I hope it inspires you to BE YOURSELF and LOVE YOURSELF.”

Season five will consist of 10 new episodes and stars Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion). David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman, and Mark Bracero executive produce. Executive producer Jennifer Lane is the showrunner.

Season 5 Details:

The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye returns on June 5 ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. Now in its fifth season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head east to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation, to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.