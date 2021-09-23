‘Acapulco’ Trailer: Apple’s New Comedy Series Starring Eugenio Derbez

The trailer for Apple TV+’s new comedy series Acapulco introduces Máximo Gallardo (Eugenio Derbez) in the present day recalling his humble beginnings as a cabana boy (played by Enrique Arrizon) back in the 1980s. The Spanish-and-English language series is inspired by the 2017 How to Be A Latin Lover which starred Derbez, Salma Hayek, Raphael Alejandro, Rob Lowe, and Kristen Bell.

In addition to Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon, the season one cast includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, and Vanessa Bauche. Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona also star in the comedy.

Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman created the series, with Shuman and Chris Harris serving as showrunners. Derbez, Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman, Harris, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, and Ben Odell executive produce. Richard Shepard directed the first episode, with executive producer Jay Karas directing additional episodes. The series is a Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, and The Tannenbaum Company production.

Apple TV+ has set an October 8, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Acapulco tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.







