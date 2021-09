HBO Max’s 2021 October lineup includes the epic sci-fi action drama Dune based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel; a peek into the life of a young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark starring James Gandolfini’s son, Michael; and the much-anticipated third season of the dysfunctional family saga, Succession. The premium service’s October program lineup will also include the premiere of the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed series, Insecure.

Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 11th season, Love Life‘s second season, and the third season of Selena + Chef will also premiere during October.

SERIES & FILMS ARRIVING ON HBO MAX IN OCTOBER 2021:

October 1:

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans, 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma, 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step,

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city —and under the influence of the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti.

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

October 3:

Simmer, 2020

October 4:

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet, 2020

October 5:

American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996

El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6:

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short), 2020

October 7:

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

• This original documentary film examines social behavior by embedding with individuals from across the U.S. who have been publicly shamed or cyber-harassed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. 15 MINUTES OF SHAME is about one of the most pressing and unaddressed issues of modern life, brought to you by the people who know it best.

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

October 8:

Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

October 9:

Birdgirl, Season 16

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

October 10:

It: Chapter 2, 2019

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 11:

We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

• Debuting on National Coming Out Day, this season follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America, through the art of drag. As the queens recruit local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows, they inspire their “drag daughters” to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities.

October 14:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark), Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

October 15:

In the Line of Fire, 1993

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

October 17:

Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

October 18:

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Women is Losers, 2021

October 19:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

October 20:

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 21:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and

Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

October 22:

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

October 24:

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

• Starring NAACP Image Award winner and six-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Issa Rae, the series continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

October 26:

Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere

• Created and written by Bob Pop and directed by Alejandro Marín, Maricón Perdido is a fictional story, freely inspired by the writer’s own life. The protagonist is a small-town boy who is trying to find his own identity and whom the viewer will see at different stages of his life: the eighties, when he is an overweight teenager and a fan of musicals; the period of discovery during his time as a student in Madrid, and finally the present, where the viewer will see him as a writer.

The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

October 28:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

• Season two of the romantic comedy anthology series focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

October 29:

Victor and Valentino, Season 2

October 31:

The Bachelorette, Season 16

EXACT DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere (HBO)

• Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, the series stars “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect.

Para (aka Para – Wir sind King), Max Original Series Premiere

Paraiso, Max Original Series Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

• In season three, Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs that will help her whip up delicious dishes for special gatherings and celebrations. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.