‘The Orville’ Season 3 Gets a March 2022 Premiere Date on Hulu

The much-anticipated third season of Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville will finally arrive exclusively on Hulu on March 10, 2022. The Orville: New Horizons was announced by Hulu and MacFarlane back in 2019, with MacFarlane breaking the news about the move to Hulu during the San Diego Comic-Con.

“The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and FOX Broadcasting Company, now FOX Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years. My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show.

It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long. I am hugely indebted to Charlie Collier and FOX Entertainment for their generosity and look forward to developing future projects there. And to my new friends at Hulu, I look forward to our new partnership exploring the galaxy together,” stated MacFarlane back in 2019.

MacFarlane created the series, writes, executive produces, and stars in the sci-fi comedy. The season three cast also includes Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

The Orville: New Horizons is a 20th Television and Fuzzy Door production. Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series The Orville returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.







