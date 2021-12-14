‘After Life’ Third and Final Season Premieres in January 2022

Netflix just released the first photos from the upcoming third and final season of Ricky Gervais‘ critically acclaimed series, After Life. The photos were accompanied by a season three poster and confirmation Gervais’ comedy-drama will launch its final season on January 14, 2022.

After Life was created by Ricky Gervais who stars as the central character, Tony. The season three cast also includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction), and Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her). Kerry Godliman (Derek), Jo Hartley (In My Skin), Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), Colin Hoult (Almost Never) and Michelle Greenidge (It’s A Sin) also star in the final season.

Kath Hughes (The Join of Missing Out) takes on the new role of Coleen the intern. Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James, and Kate Robbins appear in guest-starring roles.

Gervais writes, directs, and executive produces the Netflix series. Duncan Hayes also executive produces the six-episode third season.

Netflix released the following description of the series:

“Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.”