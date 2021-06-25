‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer Finds Laurie Leading the Hunt for Michael Myers

The new trailer for Universal Pictures’ Halloween Kills reveals that everyone finally believes Laurie Strode. (It’s about damn time, right?!) Now that everyone realizes Laurie’s right, the next step is to organize a mob and finish off Michael once and for all.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode and Judy Greer’s back as her daughter, Karen. Andi Matichak’s returns as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson and Will Patton’s back as Officer Hawkins.

The cast also includes Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island) and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight).

David Gordon Green, director of 2018’s Halloween, is back at the helm of this new chapter in the horror franchise. The 2018 release snagged the top spot among all Halloween films and currently holds the record for the biggest opening weekend for any film in the horror genre.

Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green wrote the screenplay, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block produced, with Carpenter, McBride, Ryan Freimann, and Jamie Lee Curtis executive producing.

Halloween Kills is a Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions, and Trancas International Films production.

Universal’s set an October 15, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

Evil dies tonight.







