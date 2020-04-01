‘American Dad!’ New Season Includes an Episode with The Weeknd

Grammy Award-winner The Weeknd co-wrote and guest stars as himself in an upcoming episode of TBS’s American Dad!. The animated series, which will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, returns with new episodes beginning Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Additional stars lending their voices in guest-starring roles include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye. The Weeknd’s episode, which includes an original song he penned, will air on Monday, May 4th.

The 15th anniversary season will include the series’ 300th episode airing on Monday, September 14th. A special 15th-anniversary marathon is planned for April 27th from 2:30-10pm ET/PT. The marathon will feature 15 of the co-creator’s favorite episodes.

According to TBS, the popular animated comedy found 18 million viewers tuning in last season. American Dad! was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman. MacFarlane and Weitzman executive produce with co-showrunner Brian Boyle.

The Plot, Courtesy of TBS:

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance.

His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.







