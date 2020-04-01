JJ Watt Joins His Brothers to Host ‘Ultimate Tag’ Game Show

JJ Watt and his brothers TJ and Derek will be hosting a new competition game show for Fox. Ultimate Tag is described as a “high-octane physical competition” inspired by the classic kids game, tag.

Fox just released a teaser trailer with a sneak peek at what’s in store when Ultimate Tag premieres on May 20, 2020. New episodes will air Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT.

The Details:

Each week, competitors – who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes – must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, all for one simple goal: don’t get caught. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.