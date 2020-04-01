‘Love Wedding Repeat’ Debuts an Official Trailer, Poster and New Photos

Netflix just released the full official trailer for the romantic comedy, Love Wedding Repeat. The romcom comes from writer/director Dean Craig and is based on the French film Plan de Table directed by Christelle Raynal from a screenplay by Raynal and Francis Nief.

The cast includes Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, and Tim Key. Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto also star. Jo Bamford and Andrea Borella executive produced, with Guglielmo Marchetti and Piers Tempest producing.

Netflix has set an April 10, 2020 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Munn).

If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.”









