‘American Gods’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Welcome to Lakeside

Shadow Moon makes it to Lakeside in season three of Starz’ American Gods which is expected to arrive in early 2021. During the show’s New York Comic Con panel, Ricky Whittle explained Shadow will spend a good deal of time in the upcoming season with characters he didn’t really have the opportunity to interact with in seasons one and two. And novelist/executive producer teased this third season tells a fabulous, Twin Peak-ish story.

Whittle and Gaiman were joined on the American Gods panel by Emily Browning (‘Laura Moon’), Yetide Badaki (‘Bilquis’), Bruce Langley (‘Tech Boy’), Omid Abtahi (‘Salim’) and Ashley Reyes (‘Cordelia’). In addition to discussing what’s in store, the panel (embedded below) hosted the premiere of the season three teaser trailer.

The cast of season three also includes Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner as Demeter, Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren, and Julia Sweeney as Hinzelmann. Iwan Rheon plays Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo is Mr. World, Peter Stormare is Czernobog, Denis O’Hare plays Tyr, Lela Loren is Marguerite, Dominique Jackson is Ms. World, Wale is Chango, Herizen Guardiola plays Oshun, and Eric Johnson is Chad Mulligan.

The Fremantle production is executive produced by Gaiman, Charles H. Eglee, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk. Eglee also serves as the season three showrunner.

The Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

American Gods is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also…Shadow’s father.

In Season 3, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.