‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer Teases a Twisted New Horror Anthology

FX just released the official teaser trailer for American Horror Stories season one. The creepy, intense minute-long video for the new anthology series declares “fear takes new form” and follows a woman clad in black rubber as she encounters horrifying images.

American Horror Stories, a spin-off of the award-winning American Horror Story anthology series, premieres on FX on Hulu on July 15, 2021. The anthology series will kick off with the back-to-back release of the first two episodes of its nine-episode season.

American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk executive produce along with Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. The AHS franchise is a Twentieth Television production.

FX confirmed the new weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode.







