A bizarre yet weirdly wonderful announcement: Drag Race favorites and the original stars of the iconic sitcom The Brady Bunch are collaborating on a “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” crossover event. Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb, and Susan Olsen are reuniting for the special event put together in celebration of Pride Month.

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios announced the crossover will air on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 and released the following description of the event:

“From World of Wonder – producers of the Emmy Award-winning Drag Race franchise – DRAGGING THE CLASSICS: THE BRADY BUNCH is making and breaking pop culture history as it reunites The Brady Bunch original cast members alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites as they recreate the iconic episode, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”

The Brady Bunch original cast members:

● Barry Williams as Mike Brady

● Christopher Knight as Peter Brady

● Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady

● Eve Plumb as Lucy

● Susan Olsen as Margie

Alongside Drag Race favorites:

● Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady

● Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady

● BenDeLaCreme stepping out of drag as Greg Brady

● Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady

● Nina West as Alice

● Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady

● Special appearance by RuPaul as the Wig Attendant

● Special appearance by Michelle Visage as Helen

Paramount+ also unveiled the first act of the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season which is set to premiere on June 24th. The All Stars cast includes A’Keria C. Davenport (season 11), Eureka! (season 9, 10), Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars 2), Jan (season 12), Jiggly Caliente (season 4), Pandora Boxx (season 2, All Stars 1), Ra’Jah O’Hara (season 11), Scarlet Envy (season 11), Serena ChaCha (season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (season 11), Kylie Sonique Love (season 2), Trinity K. Bonet (season 6), and Yara Sofia (season 3, All Stars 1).







