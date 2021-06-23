‘Q-Force’ Animated Series Teaser and Additional Cast Details

Stranger Things‘ David Harbour is among the voice cast just added to Netflix’s animated gay spy series, Q-Force. Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman will also be lending their voices to the upcoming series starring Sean Hayes.

The animated comedy was created by Gabe Liedman (Pen15, Broad City, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and will be executive produced by Liedman, Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, and David Miner.

Netflix has set a Thursday, September 2, 2021 premiere date.

The cast announcement included details on who each actor will be voicing as well as an official Q-Force synopsis:

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force.

But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat– they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

The Voice Cast (Cast pronouns match character pronouns)

Sean Hayes (he/him/his) is Agent Steve Maryweather. As the leader of Q-Force, Agent Mary is a gifted agent for the American Intelligence Agency. Once pushed aside for being openly gay, now he has everything to prove and puts his team’s success above all else.

Gary Cole (he/him/his) is Director Dirk Chunley, head of the AIA and as straight and stiff as they come.

David Harbour (he/him/his) is Agent Rick Buck. Long-time rival of Agent Mary, Agent Buck is assigned to keeping Q-Force in check and the status quo of The AIA boys club in place. Will more time with Q-Force bring out the ally in Buck?

Patti Harrison (she/her/hers) is Stat, the team’s resident hacker. Brilliant and guarded – there’s no secret she can’t expose except her own.

Laurie Metcalf (she/her/hers) is V, the Deputy Director of the AIA and the highest ranking woman in the Agency. She’s the chief badass in charge with a soft spot for Agent Mary.

Matt Rogers (he/him/his) is Twink a drag queen master of disguises – the fun-loving, full of energy genius with a side of drama and daddy issues.

Wanda Sykes (she/her/hers) is an expert mechanic and gadget guru, Deb. When not on assignment or pretending to work at Pep Boys, she’s spending time with her wife and her 16 trauma rescue pitties. Gadgets aren’t her only speciality – she’s the heart and soul of Q-Force.

Gabe Liedman is Benji (he/him/his). Sweet and charming love interest of Agent Mary, Benji is often in peril due to his proximity to Q-Force.

Straight aim. Gay heroes. Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour and Laurie Metcalf are Q-FORCE. Coming to Netflix September 2.










