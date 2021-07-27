‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Trailer Doubles the Freakiness

FX has just released the full official teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature titled “Bad Omen.” The trailer involves aliens and other weird creatures, with the two chapters of the new season revealed to be “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.”

The trailer was released with the tagline “A collision of terror like you’ve never seen” and a new poster.

The upcoming season marks the anthology series’ 10th season, and Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk haven’t released many details on what it’s in store other than to tease “One by the sea… one by the sand.” We do know Double Feature will include many returning AHS players. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Denis O’Hare, and Matt Bomer are returning, as are Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and Angelica Ross. Newcomers include Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin, and Kaia Gerber.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto are executive producing.

AHS: Double Feature will premiere on August 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.