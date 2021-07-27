‘The Card Counter’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac Plays the Long Game

Focus Features’ new trailer for The Card Counter finds Oscar Isaac (soon to be seen in Dune) covering all of the furniture in his hotel room with sheets. Although why is left hanging, we do learn his character’s been in jail, has learned how to count cards, and may be connected in some way to the military. Writer/director Paul Schrader’s new drama will premiere as part of the Competition lineup at the 2021 Venice Film Festival before launching in theaters on September 10, 2021.

In addition to Oscar Isaac, the cast includes Tiffany Haddish (Bad Trip), four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate, The Florida Project, Shadow of the Vampire, Platoon), and Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One).

Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann, and David Wulf produce, with Martin Scorsese, William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas, and Stanley Preschutti executive producing.

Writer/director Paul Schrader earned a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for his most recent film, First Reformed. Schrader’s riveting drama was also nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards, an Alliance of Women Film Journalists award, and won for Best Original Screenplay at the Critics Choice Awards.

The Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.







