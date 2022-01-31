Hulu Moves Forward on ‘Up Here’ Musical Romantic Comedy Series

Hulu’s adding a musical romantic comedy to its lineup of upcoming shows with the addition of Up Here. The streaming service just greenlit the rom-com which will feature original songs from Frozen‘s Oscar-winning songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will also serve as writers and executive producers along with Emmy nominee Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (Rel). Jennifer Todd’s also executive producing, and Levenson is the season one showrunner.

Three-time Emmy Award winner Thomas Kail (Grease Live!, Hamilton) is on board as director and will executive produce. The series will be produced by 20th Television and Old 320 Sycamore Productions.

Hulu reports casting is currently underway, with production on the eight-episode season targeting a summer start in New York.

Hulu released the following description of Up Here:

“A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.”







