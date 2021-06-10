‘And Just Like That…’ Signs Up 4 More ‘Sex and the City’ Alum

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler will be reuniting with Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis for the And Just Like That… sequel. HBO Max previously announced Chris Noth is also returning to the fold as Mr. Big.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” said writer/executive producer Michael Patrick King, commenting on the latest casting announcement.

Mario Cantone (Better Things) will return as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg (Chicago Fire) is back as Steve Brady, and Willie Garson (White Collar) is slipping back into the role of Stanford Blatch. Evan Handler (Californication) is reprising his role as Harry Goldenblatt.

Series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon will serve as executive producers along with King, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi. King’s co-writers include Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg, and Zuritsky.

Filming on the 10-episode half-hour series is expected to begin this summer in New York.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City follows “Carrie” (Parker), “Miranda” (Nixon), and “Charlotte” (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.







