Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Kino Lorber Promote Talented Female Directors

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists* (AWFJ) and Kino Lorber are combining forces to showcase the work of outstanding female directors with the “AWFJ Presents’ screening series. The series is curated by AWFJ members and will screen via Kino Lorber’s digital platform, KinoMarquee.

The selection of films from Kino Lorber’s catalog represents some of the finest work by female directors.

Commenting on the partnership with the AWFJ, Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell said, “It is as important to increase the number and presence of female film critics as it is to increase the presence of women filmmakers – in fact the two go hand in hand. Which is why we are especially gratified to be partnering with AWJF on this initiative to present just a sampling of our deep catalog of great films by women.”

“The alliance is very proud to partner with Kino Lorber for our inaugural ‘AWFJ Presents’ series to highlight some truly outstanding films by some of the world’s finest women directors,” stated AWFJ President Jennifer Merin. “The films tell stories that are true to women’s experiences and represent women’s perspectives, but have universal appeal. We are also beyond appreciative of their enthusiasm and generosity regarding this partnership.”

Films included in the first “AWFJ Presents” screening series include Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014), Julie Dash’s Daughters of the Dust (1991), Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang (2015), Diane Kurys’ Peppermint Soda (1977), Caroline Link’s Nowhere in Africa (2001), and Joan Micklin Silver’s Between the Lines (1977).

The films are currently available via the KinoMarquee streaming platform. Individual films in the series cost $8 to stream or you can purchase a pass to the series for $30. 20-minute pre-recorded discussions of each film conducted by AWFJ’s curatorial team – film critics Ulkar Alakbarova, Margaret Barton-Fumo, Betsy Bozdech, Sandie Angulo Chen, Leslie Combemale, Marilyn Ferdinand, Pam Grady, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Jennifer Merin, Kristen Page-Kirby, Jeanne Prisyazhnaya, and Susan Wloszczyna – are currently viewable on AWFJ’s YouTube Channel.

* * * * * * * * *

* Disclosure – I’m a member of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists







