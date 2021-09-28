‘Archer’ Earns a Season 13 Renewal and Targets a 2022 Premiere

FX just announced Archer has been renewed for a 13th season ahead of its season 12 finale. According to the network, Archer‘s 13th season will consist of eight episodes and is expected to air in 2022.

Season 12 will wrap up on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT on FXX. Episodes also air on FX on Hulu following their debut on FXX.

The Emmy Award-winning animated adult comedy was created by Adam Reed. Reed serves as an executive producer, along with Matt Thompson and Casey Willis, and also lends his voice to the popular half-hour comedy.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” stated Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. “Like ‘Sterling Archer’ himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

“On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?” said Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.

The Plot, Courtesy of FXX:

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In the current season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can The Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, “Lana Kane;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, “Malory Archer;” Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the top office spy, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, “Algernop Krieger.”







