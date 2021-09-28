Starz plans a mix of in-person and virtual appearances for the Outlander panel at the 2021 New York Comic Con. Last year’s New York Comic Con went entirely virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s event will be held until strict Covid protocols.

Outlander star Sam Heughan (“Jamie Fraser”) will be appearing in person along with author Diana Gabaldon and executive producer Maril Davis. Caitriona Balfe (“Claire Fraser”), Sophie Skelton (“Brianna”), Lauren Lyle (“Marsali”), César Domboy (“Fergus”), and John Bell (“Ian”) are scheduled to join the NYCC virtually.

“So I wish I could be there in person but until the world opens up we’ll have to make this the sick sick sickest virtual panel you’ve ever seen xxxx,” posted Lauren Lyle.

“Hey all … I’m very excited for this even though travel rules and a small human means I won’t be able to make it in person .. but as @LlaurenLyle said we’ll make it covered in sick.. (oh wait maybe that’s just me) Sorry – make it sick!” tweeted Caitríona Balfe.

New York Comic Con released the following description of the Outlander panel:

Sat, Oct 9, 2021 – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Empire Stage

Travel through the stones of Craigh na Dun and go back in time with the cast and executive producers of OUTLANDER as they take on New York Comic Con in support of the sixth season, premiering early 2022.







