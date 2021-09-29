The teaser trailer has arrived for The Closer, Dave’s Chappelle’s new Netflix comedy special. “Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” says Chappelle in the 40-second teaser. “Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean – I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Dave Chappelle: The Closer is the sixth chapter in Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special series and will premiere on October 5, 2021.

The sixth special was directed by Stan Lathan and marks the conclusion of Chappelle’s Emmy Award-winning Netflix specials. Lathan directed all of Chappelle’s comedy specials and earned an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones. Chappelle and Lathan also won Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for Dave Chappelle: Equanimity and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.

Additional chapters include 2017’s The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, and The Bird Revelation. Chappelle picked up three Grammy Awards in the Best Comedy Album category for 2020’s Sticks & Stones, 2019’s Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, and 2018’s The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.