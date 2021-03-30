Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 21 as a Coach

Ariana Grande will be joining the coaching panel for the upcoming 21st season of NBC’s singing competition series, The Voice. The Grammy Award winner will take over the red chair currently occupied by Nick Jonas, competing against returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton to discover season 21’s most popular singer.

Season 20 kicked off on March 1st and currently airs on Monday nights at 8pm ET/PT. The Battle Rounds will continue on April 5th and April 12th.

Season 21 will air this fall.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” said Grande.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” stated Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Ariana Grande’s fellow The Voice coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter to welcome her aboard.

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021

Next season we are bringing y’all some powerful female energy! Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande ❤️🥳 https://t.co/hUaYPelMJi — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 30, 2021

The popular singing competition series is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with season 20. Created by John de Mol, the MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. production is executive produced by de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher.







