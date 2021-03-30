‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Unveils a Trailer and Gorgeous Poster

“I made a promise to hurt them the way we hurt,” declares June in the just-released gripping season four trailer for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu also released a stunning season four poster featuring Elisabeth Moss as June in a handmaid’s robe turning to ashes as it burns.

Season four will premiere on April 28, 2021, with three new episodes available that day for streaming. The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes.

In addition to series star Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, the season four cast includes Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Emmy winner Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Emmy winner Alexis Bledel as Emily Malek, and Emmy winner Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements. Max Minghella plays Nick Blaine, Madeline Brewer is Janine Lindo, O-T Fagbenle is Luke Bankole, Amanda Brugel is Rita, Emmy winner Bradley Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence, and Sam Jaeger is Mark Tuello.

Elisabeth Moss executive produces with Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.







