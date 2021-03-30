‘Shadow and Bone’ Trailer Reveals More Season 1 Details

Based on the overwhelmingly positive response on YouTube, Netflix appears to have satisfied fans of the book series with the release of the new official trailer for Shadow and Bone. The streaming service also unveiled a few new photos from the upcoming eight episode first season.

Shadow and Bone will premiere on April 23, 2021.

Based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, the season one cast includes Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), and Simon Sears (Ivan). Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia) also star.

Oscar nominee Eric Heisserer (Best Adapted Screenplay, Arrival) serves as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Author Leigh Bardugo also serves as an executive producer along with director Lee Toland Krieger. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian executive produces for Loom Studios.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.