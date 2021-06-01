‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 20 Finale Photos, Plot, and Trailer

NBC’s The Good Doctor season four comes to a close with episode 20, an episode that finds the doctors still in Guatemala helping out a community in need. Directed by Mike Listo from a script by Peter Blake and David Shore, episode 20 – “Vamos” – will air on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

The season finale guest stars include Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, Allegra Fulton as Dr. Karla Saravia, and Esmeralda Pimentel as Nurse Ana Morales. Guest stars also include Andres Soto, Arlina Rodriguez, and Juana Lerma Juarez.

“Vamos” Plot: Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. Additionally, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.