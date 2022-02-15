‘Barry’ Season 3 Debuts Photos and Announces Premiere Date

By the time season three of HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series Barry premieres, it will have been three years since the end of season two. My suggestion: binge-watch that season before tuning in to the season three premiere on April 24, 2022 (unless your memory’s much better than mine).

HBO’s announcement of the third season premiere date was accompanied by a batch of new photos along with the season three plot description:

“Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Bill Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

In addition to Bill Hader, Stephen Root returns as Monroe Fuches, Barry’s former handler who is currently in hiding. Sarah Goldberg reprises her role as Sally, Barry’s girlfriend. Anthony Carrigan’s back as Noho Hank, head of the Chechen mob in LA. And Emmy winner Henry Winkler returns as Gene Cousineau, Barry’s former acting teacher who’s in mourning over the loss of his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss.

Season three also features Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer, and Michael Irby as Cristobal.

Alec Berg and Bill Hader created the series and serve as writers, directors, and executive producers. Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff also executive produce, with Julie Camino producing. Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Liz Sarnoff are season three writers.

The third season’s eight episodes will air on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.