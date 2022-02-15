‘Pieces of Her’ Trailer Starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote

Netflix just released an intense official trailer for Pieces of Her starring Oscar nominee Toni Collette and based on the bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter. The official trailer finds Collette playing a mother whose quick actions to save her daughter prompt questions about her life she’d rather keep secret.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Collette revealed she was surprised by the emotional toll the role took on her. “Every scene was more emotionally demanding than I anticipated,” said Collette. “I had no idea how intense it was going to be and was truly exhausted by the end. I think I let myself get fooled, because I might not have done it if I knew where it would take me.”

The series stars Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle) as Andy, daughter of Collette’s character, Laura. Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn also star.

Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner and executive produces with author Karin Slaughter, Janice Williams, Leslie Linka Glatter, Minkie Spiro, and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Casey Haver. Spiro is the series’ director.

Pieces of Her premieres on Netflix on March 4, 2022.

Netflix released the following description of Pieces of Her:

“In a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”







