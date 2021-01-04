‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Episode 1 Plot, Photos, Cast and Air Date

The CW’s Batwoman returns for a second season on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Season two episode one introduces us to the new lead character Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie. Episode one, “What Happened to Kate Kane?,” will explain the introduction of Ryan as Batwoman while acknowledging Kate Kane (played by Ruby Rose who chose not to stick around for another season) is missing.

Episode one was directed by Holly Dale from a script by Caroline Dries.

In addition to Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, the season two cast includes Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore,

“What Happened to Kate Kane?” Plot: GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN – Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society.

Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Scott) and Luke Fox (Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off in the action-packed season premiere.







