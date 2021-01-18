‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

Season two episode one of The CW’s Batwoman introduced Javicia Leslie in the title role and found the team attempting to figure out what happened to Kate Kane. Episode one also featured Warren Christie as Tommy Elliott masquerading as Bruce Wayne, courtesy of psycho Alice. And speaking of Alice, she finally filled their dad in on Kate’s secret identity and discovered Safiyah is taking credit for Kate’s death.

Episode two, “Prior Criminal History,” was directed by Carl Season from a script by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash and will air on January 24, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, the season two cast includes Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore.

“Prior Criminal History” Plot: DOWNRIGHT BATTY – After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai).

With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Johnson) and Mary (Kang) are desperate to find a stand-in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate.