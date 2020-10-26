‘Selena: The Series’ Debuts an Official Trailer Starring Christian Serratos

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Selena: The Series based on the life and tragically short career of Selena Quintanilla. The nearly two and a half minute trailer provides our first good look at Christian Serratos, best known for the Twilight film franchise and The Walking Dead, as Selena.

The cast also includes Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López. Moises Zamora created the series and serves as executive producer with Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, and Simran A. Singh.

The two-part Netflix series will premiere on December 4, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.

